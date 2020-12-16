The real reason Leonard Roberts got fired from Heroes

In Roberts’ essay, he describes an atmosphere hostile to his well-being on the set of Heroes. Despite there being three Black series regulars, there were no Black writers on the staff. He also details how he never had an opportunity to meet with the writers to discuss his character in-depth, as well as an “odd promotional photoshoot — in which all the Black adult series regulars were relegated to the back and sides of photo after photo because, we were told, we were ‘tall.'”

Things only got worse when it came time to film scenes with his co-star, Ali Larter. As he puts it, “The script suggested D.L. and Niki had a volatile relationship — and it wasn’t long before art was imitating life, with me on the receiving end of pushback from my co-star regarding the playing of a particularly tense scene. Coming from theater, I was familiar with passions running high in the process of bringing characters to life, so I later gave her a bottle of wine with a note affirming what I believed to be mutual respect and a shared commitment to doing exceptional work. Neither the gift nor the note was ever acknowledged.”

In another instance, Roberts claims Larter refused to film an intimate scene with him, saying, “Greg Beeman, our director, asked if she was willing to lower the straps of the top she was wearing and expose her bare shoulders only above the sheet that covered her, in order to give the visual impression she was in the same state of undress as me, as I was shirtless. My co-star refused Beeman’s request, and I was instantly aware of the tension on the set… She then demanded a meeting with Beeman and the producers who were on set and proceeded to have an intense and loud conversation in which she expressed she had never been so disrespected — as an actress, a woman or a human being.”