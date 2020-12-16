The Queen’s Gambit Cast Answers Burning Questions

[When we moved from Argentina to London], I wanted to go [back] home, and in my 6, 7-year-old mentality, I thought my parents would have to take me back if I didn’t speak the language. [When that plan didn’t work] my uncle would sit me down with the Harry Potter books, so all my language when I was young was quite precocious because I was learning from these books. I was also very well versed in spells from a very young age.