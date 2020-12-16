The Office US fans celebrate as series is set to return to Netflix in the UK and Ireland

Fans of The Office have reacted in jubilation after Netflix announced the hit US sitcom is returning to its streaming catalogue.

The series, adapted from Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s BBC series of the same name, ran from 2005 to 2013.

Steve Carell fronted the cast as gauche office manager Michael Scott, while Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and BJ Novak also star.

The series had been available to watch on the hit streaming platform in the UK and Ireland due to a lincencing deal.

The US Office (NBC)

“Oh my god. Okay, it’s happening! Everybody stay calm. Stay calm! Stay F***ING calm!!” wrote the official Netflix UK and Ireland Twitter account.

“The Office (US) returns to Netflix UK/IE in January,” it added.

Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week

Fans rejoiced at the news, with one person writing: “Oh my god this is the happiest day of my life.”

“Oh my god, Netflix have I ever told you how much I love you?” wrote someone else.

“Brilliant News to help get over the additional January Blues!!!!!” said another fan of the series.