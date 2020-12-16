The mysterious Skyrim boss battle you may have missed

Even after slaying the Ebony Warrior, there is some digging left to do once players have reached a dead end. For instance, the Reaper is yet another secret boss in Skyrim. Summoned via three gem fragments that must be collected by the player, the Reaper isn’t the most difficult foe in the game, but it is far from a pushover. Aided by multiple Boneman enemies, Reaper is a large, halberd-wielding biped that spews toxic liquid toward the player in close proximity.

Karstaag the Frost Giant is the final hidden boss in the game. At a staggering level 90, Karstaag offers a challenge in his own right, as this giant ice-empowered boss stalks the player tirelessly. Similar to the Reaper, the player must go out of their way to summon the boss, which involves finding Karstaag’s skull and placing it on his throne in Castle Karstaag.