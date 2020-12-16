The most intriguing player on every NBA team

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

No need to be cute here and pick some role player like Seth Curry or Shake Milton. The most intriguing player for Philadelphia doubles as its most important player: Joel Embiid. And the thing that makes him the most interesting player on the Sixers can basically be boiled down to whether he’s in good shape or not. If he’s in the proverbial “best shape of his life”, then we could see him dominate literally every other NBA team the way we saw Anthony Davis overpower and overwhelm the undersized Heat in the Finals. He’s been arguably the league’s biggest deterrent around the basket for his entire career. But his effort on offense has waxed and waned depending on his conditioning. If he’s low on stamina, you’ll see him lazily jacking three-pointers and hanging out on the perimeter. If he’s feeling good, however, he’ll go through stretches during games where he resembles prime-Shaq, burying opposing defenders on post-ups. His 8.3 post-up possessions per game last season were by far the most in the NBA, and his 1.1 points per post-up possession were also the best in the league for any player averaging more than two post-ups per game.