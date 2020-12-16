The Minecraft speedrun drama explained

In order to successfully reach the end of Minecraft, players need to get two items that can be crafted into a tool to reach the final portal. One item can be obtained by bartering with the unpredictable Piglins, but there’s only a small chance that they will give what is needed. The second item is obtained by killing Blazes, which does give a greater chance of dropping the item, but still not guaranteed.

On December 11, Geosquare, a member of the Speedrun.com verification team, shared a video that analyzed Dream’s speedrun alongside a 29-page report and rejected Dream’s record. According to the report, Dream successfully bartered for the first key item 42 out of 262 times, and 211 kills resulted in the second item. The verification team noted that the likelihood of doing this is very low — a 1 in 177 billion chance — and deemed the speedrun “too unlikely to verify.”