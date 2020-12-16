The iconic Marie scene that almost wasn’t

According to Betsy Brandt, she made a direct request to Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan to capture that shot of her silently suffering in the scene. The actress spoke to Collider about how important it was to her for fans to see Marie’s face when the news of Hank’s murder comes to light.

“I remember I said, ‘There needs to be a scene… where I’m on the phone. There needs to be a reaction from her. I need my side of that,” Brandt explained. After Gilligan responded to say that they had another plan for how to film the conversation, Brandt said she finally convinced him to at least get the cameras rolling just in case.

“Vince was like, ‘We were going to shoot it like this,’ it was going to be a stylized thing,” she recalled. “And I said, ‘I just really feel like I want her to have that.’ And they were like, ‘OK. We’re going to shoot it. We don’t know if we’re going to use it. We may stick with Plan A.’ But they ended up using it.”