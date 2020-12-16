‘The Holiday’ Cast Got To Know Each Other Filming the Movie’s Last Scene

The Holiday is director Nancy Meyers’ version of a Christmas-themed romantic comedy. Starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, Amanda (Diaz) and Iris (Winslet) switch houses for two weeks in December to escape their disastrous love lives. Amanda heads to Iris’s cozy cottage in the English countryside where she meets Winslet’s on-screen brother, Graham (Jude Law).

Meanwhile, Iris travels to Los Angeles, California, to stay in Amanda’s sprawling home where she meets Miles (Jack Black). The four actors only have one scene together as a group, which happens the be the movie’s final scene. It’s then, filming the last moments of The Holiday, the cast got to know each other.

‘The Holiday’ was filmed in reverse

As Miffy Englefield told Vulture in a December 2019 interview, The Holiday wasn’t filmed in order from the opening scene to the last. Rather, the film was shot in reverse.

“The film was filmed back to front,” she said. “So our first day on set properly, we did the wardrobe things and stuff, and then we filmed the last scene in the film, the New Year’s party.”

For those who don’t watch The Holiday at least once during the holiday season without fail, Englefield played Sophie, one of Graham’s adorable daughters who takes an immediate liking to Amanda.

Not featured in the movie’s trailer, Englefield and her on-screen sister, Olivia (Emma Pritchard), meet Amanda and then proceed to show her Mr. Napkin Head and their tent.

‘The Holiday’ cast got to know each other during the New Year’s Eve scene

Reflecting on the movie, Englefield recalled her first day on set. She remembered filming the New Year’s Eve party scene where Amanda and Iris dance around the living room with Miles, Graham, Sophie, and Olivia while Aretha Franklin’s “You Send Me” plays in the background.

“That’s the one scene in the film that all of the main characters are together,” she said. “So it was a really, really nice starting point for us to be able to get to know each other.”

Englefield continued, saying it was the most pleasant day she’s ever had on a movie set.

“It was such a nice first day because we were all dressed up,” she said. “We’re all raring to go and doing this little party, and we had these canapes, and music playing. It was the loveliest first day I’ve ever had on set.”

Nancy Meyers wrote ‘The Holiday’ with actors in mind

Watch The Holiday and think how perfect Winslet, Diaz, Law, and Black are for the roles they play? That’s because the director wrote the parts specifically for them. Meyers wanted to cast Black as a leading man so she had his character fall in love with Iris.

