The ‘Highest-paid player on every NBA team’ quiz

Our sincerest apologies go out to fans of the Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs, Raptors and Warriors who all found out on Tuesday that Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be taking his talents to any of those franchises any time soon. The reigning back-to-back MVP signed a five-year, $228 million supermax extension that will keep him in Milwaukee through 2025. The 26-year-old, four-time All-Star tweeted out a statement shortly after the news broke: “This is my home, this is my city. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. The Greek Freak will be the highest-paid player in all of the NBA next year, but this season, he is just the third highest-paid player on his own team. So with that in mind, how many of the highest-paid players on every team for the upcoming 2020-21 NBA season can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!