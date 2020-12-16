The Game: I’ll Only Battle 50 Cent On Verzuz!!

The Game is yet to step into the Verzuz arena… and now he says the only rapper he would be prepared to battle would be his former label boss and rival, 50 Cent.

“You can’t really talk about Fif and hip-hop without somebody bring up Game, and you definitely can’t say Game without somebody saying, ‘But, oh, 50 wrote all your hits. You ain’t sh*t without 50,” he told LA Leakers. “It’s a Game and Fif, and Fif and Game thing. And so, as far as the Verzuz is concerned, that is the only person I would even entertain doing a Verzuz with, because it just makes the most sense and nobody else can really go with me.”

He continued: “Like I said, there’s no one that can do a Verzuz with [Lil] Wayne or a Verzuz with Drake, unless they’re in there with each other … There’s nobody else for me. There’s nobody else but 50. It has to be that, and it is what it is. So, I’m not sure that we’re gon’ do it, but if we do I’m definitely down to sit in a room with him and have some Le Chemin Du Roi.”