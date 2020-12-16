The forgotten Bruce Willis sci-fi movie killing on Hulu

Based on the comic book series The Surrogates, which ran from 2005 to 2006, the film draws upon Gibsonian sci-fi concepts that have only grown more popular in the aftermath of Cyberpunk 2077 (despite the game repeatedly lying to fans). The idea that we could one day experience our lives vicariously through other beings only grows more plausible with each passing year, perhaps contributing to the sub-genre’s recent revival.

Reviews for the film are overall mixed, with critics and audiences alike pretty much having the same opinion of the movie. Rotten Tomatoes shows it has a critics’ score of 37% and audience score of 38%, but those who like it really like it. In Lisa Schwarzbaum’s review of the movie for Entertainment Weekly, she writes, “There’s fun robot stuff, some good philosophical ideas, and a brief, nutty Willis-Ving Rhames reunion 15 years after Pulp Fiction.” The general consensus among reviewers who don’t like it is that it’s far too formulaic, which is a shame given its interesting premise. Roger Ebert’s review states, “Surrogates is entertaining and ingenious, but it settles too soon for formula.”

Ultimately, if you’re a fan of sci-fi action flicks, then Surrogates will be a suitable watch for you. It’s in the same vein as the likes of Gamer and Ghost in the Shell where avatars factor heavily into the plot. For Hulu subscribers wanting to plug into some escapism for 104 minutes, Surrogates is enough to keep you engrossed.