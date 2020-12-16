The Donkey Kong game that never made it to the U.S.

Notably, the Japanese and North American versions of Donkey Konga 2 differ in their track listing. The North American version features popular songs from the time, such as Trapt’s “Headstrong” and Aaliyah’s “Rock The Boat.” The Japanese version utilizes a completely different track listing. It’s unknown if a North American release for Donkey Konga 3 would have followed a similar trajectory, as the 2005 title was only released for the GameCube in Japan.

It is unclear as to why the video game did not make it overseas. It’s worth noting that the Nintendo Wii would later be released in November 2006, so it is possible that Nintendo knew that the GameCube was already on the way out and didn’t want to bother releasing the game in any region other than Japan. Lukewarm reviews from American critics for the Japanese version of Donkey Konga 3 probably didn’t help matters.

Fans are left to wonder what songs would have been available on a North American release of Donkey Konga 3.