The DCEU villain Alain Moussi wants to play

According to Moussi, he has his sights set on one of the most intriguing characters in the Batman mythos: The Red Hood. “There’s a character they haven’t done anything with yet that I would love to get a shot at if ever it does happen,” he enthuses. “It’s the Red Hood. I think that’s a really cool character. What’s cool about that is he’s such a physical character, but it’s not a delicate, physical character. He’s a rough physical character, which I like because obviously it’s Robin who became the Red Hood. I think it’d be a very cool character to play.”

That physicality is both what draws Moussi to the Red Hood and makes him feel he’d be a good fit for the role. “I think it’s a good combination of action and acting,” says the actor, who has a long stunt résumé but who has recently transitioned into billed performances. “Personally, when I do fights, I really like fights that feel real. I feel like for the Red Hood, it would be this thing where he comes in and doesn’t do choreography. He just beats people up. It would be a really cool approach. It would translate to really cool fights and cool action, and also a very complex character, a very complex character. I think it’d be a fun one to play. Hopefully somebody reads about it, and they say, ‘Hey, that might be a good idea.'”