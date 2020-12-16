The Crown star Emma Corrin defends Netflix’s decision not to use fiction disclaimer

Corrin, who portrays Princess Diana in the programme’s fourth season, told Variety and iHeart’s podcast The Big Ticket that the show presents what is “very clearly a dramatised version of events”.

“This is fictitious in the same way people don’t mistake Succession for what actually happened with the Murdochs,” she added, referring to HBO’s comedy-drama about a fictional media dynasty.

Nonetheless, the actor said she understands that the request to label The Crown as fiction “comes from a place of sensitivity and protectiveness of the royal family and Diana”.

Netflix has declined to explicitly state that The Crown is to be taken as fictional, saying in a previous statement that it has “every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events”.

British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has called for Netflix to add such a disclaimer. Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer and actor Helena Bonham Carter, who has portrayed Princess Margaret on the show, have expressed similar views.

A discussion of the show’s accuracy can be found here. The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.