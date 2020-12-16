‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Emily Ferguson is Engaged To William Karlsson!

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers find that this past weekend, former Bachelor contestant, Emily Ferguson announced to her fans that she was engaged. She shared her happy news about being with William Karlsson. She took to Instagram to share the happy news and the couple was seen in an adorable photo looking happy as ever!

‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: The Love Flows

Emily and William have been dating for a few years now and she showed her love in her Instagram post, “I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams. This is a moment I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl and it’s more that I could have ever imagined because it’s truly with my perfect person. I can’t wait to grow old and laugh with you forever 12/11/2020.”Karlsson was just as excited about the engagement. He posted a picture of the two of them and captioned it, “She said YES!!!”

‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Emily Ferguson is Engaged

Emily was a contestant on the Bachelor alongside her twin sister Haley Ferguson. They were on the 20th season of the show when Ben Higgins was the Bachelor.

Emily got eliminated in the 7th week of the show and she and Haley did come back for Bachelor in Paradise and then they got a spin off show called The Twins: Happily Ever After.

Emily and William began dating back in 2017 and were very open about their relationship. The romance just started to blossom and they fell deeply in love. In 2019, William signed on with the Vegas Golden Knights and that is when they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada.

This move showed fans that they were very serious about one another and they were getting closer and closer by the minute! We all knew that wedding bells would be coming soon!

The couple did some three year anniversary shout outs to one another on social media and some just knew that he would pop the question soon. Emily is beyond happy about the engagement and it looks as if William couldn’t be happier.

We are incredibly happy for these two as they move on toward marriage. It is great to see a former Bachelor Nation find the love of her life and settle down with him. We hope that they can enjoy their time together and begin to plan their wedding soon. We all know how weddings are going with COVID these days.

If you want to see more of their engagement photos, you can follow both of them on their Instagram accounts.

