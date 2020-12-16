The actor Gal Gadot can’t picture making WW3 without

At the end of the first Wonder Woman, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) takes a bomber plane filled with poison up into the air to detonate it so that it doesn’t kill hundreds of innocent people, sacrificing himself in the process. His death made for an emotional climax to the film, which is why it was more than a little confusing when we saw Steve return in the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984. Whatever the reasoning for Steve’s apparent resurrection ends up being, Gal Gadot was excited for Chris Pine to return to the franchise, and it’s clear from a recent interview she did with Entertainment Tonight that if there’s a Wonder Woman 3, she would want Pine to come back again.

She told EW, “I couldn’t imagine doing another one without him.” Throughout the interview, she makes it clear Pine was a big reason the first film worked so well, going on to say, “The fact that they figured out the right way to bring him back that actually helps the story, it was delightful to work with him again and it felt like coming back home, working with Patty and with [Chris] and with our wonderful crew.” Gadot and Pine’s chemistry was undeniable in the first film, and it definitely played a big role in the film becoming the massive success that it was.

We don’t know as of right now whether Steve Trevor makes it out of Wonder Woman 1984 alive or how he could come back for a sequel. Given Pine’s massive appeal, you can bet the powers-that-be will do everything they can to try to bring him back for at least one last wonderful ride.

You can see Chris Pine and Gal Gadot in all their steamy glory by streaming Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020, on HBO Max.