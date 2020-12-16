The $20,000 Bitcoin special, Dec. 9–16 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Finance Redefined is Cointelegraph’s DeFi-centric newsletter, delivered to subscribers every Wednesday.

Today the crypto world is celebrating Bitcoin’s new all-time high. We did it guys! We’re back to $20,000 after three grueling years.

BTC and Wrapped BTC locked in DeFi, according to Defipulse.