Sydney Super Fight: nasty gash ends Bargero’s bout

Super welterweight Dillon Bargero had his fight against Riccardo Colosimo controversially cut short in the first round after copping a nasty cut just below his left eye.

Bargero, who clearly looked outmatched by Colosimo from the moment the two fighters touched gloves, had his bout ended at the 2:01 mark with the referee forced to call for the doctor to assess an open wound.

While Bargero pleaded his case in the corner, the medico decided it was best to end the fight, handing Colosimo a TKO victory.

However, the referee ruled the cut was the result of a punch before numerous replays showed it in fact came from an accidental head clash between the two fighters.

Dillon Bargero suffers a nasty cut (Main Event)

“Very controversial. That changes things,” said Main Event’s Ben Damon during the coverage.

“It would appear that it was a clash of heads. It was certainly from the haad lash but it was ruled on the run and they don’t have the advantage of replays.

“Disappointing for Dylan Bargero who looked out-gunned.

“It’s probably gone the right way, but not the way it should have.”

