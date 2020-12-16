Sydney Super Fight: Darragh Foley, Ty Telford steal the show

All eyes may have been on the two main event bouts featuring Paul Gallen and Mark Hunt and young superstar Tim Tszyu who continued his rise with a win over Kiwi Bowyn Morgan, but one match on the undercard was dubbed the “fight of the decade” by Australian boxing legend Jeff Fenech.

Irishman Darragh Foley won a majority decision over Ty Telford in what was billed as a grudge match after both fighters traded verbal jabs in the lead-up to the fight on Wednesday night.

Both fighters backed up their talk with a clash that didn’t disappoint fans at Bankwest Stadium.

The three Judges ruled it 95-94 Foley, 96-93 Telford, 97-93 Foley, giving the Irish fighter the nod via split decision despite being knocked through the ropes with a right hand from Telford earlier in the 10 round bout.

Darragh Foley slips past the ropes (Getty)

However, Foley would find himself struggling to stay on his feet also as both fighters traded blows each round in a fight which could’ve gone either way without any complaints from pundits.

“What a fight we’ve just seen between two warriors,” said Main Event’s Ben Damon during the coverage.

“That was something else between.

“We thought we had the fight of the year no doubt on Friday between Jacob NG and Hunter Ioane, well, we’ve just seen something from another planet between these two.

“Darragh Foley looked gone at times, he went through the ropes.

“Ty Telford, well he was finished.”

Fenech added: “Talk about fights, I can’t even describe it.

“Fight of the year? Fight of the decade? This was an amazing fight.”

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!