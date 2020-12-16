Suspected dog thief caught on camera fleeing with puppy in Adelaide

An Adelaide woman has pleaded for information after a supposed Good Samaritan became a suspected dog-napper.

Davoren Park woman Rhiannon bought a staffy pup – which she called Erin after Adelaide Crows footy star Erin Phillips – via a Facebook page, for $1300.

After she shared photos and videos of the dog on social media, a mystery woman contacted her to offer a dog bed and food.

The woman arrived at Rhiannon’s home to drop the donated items off, but as soon as Rhiannon’s hands were full, the woman snatched up the puppy and ran.

“I was screaming, ‘stop, hey, wait, don’t, bring her back’,” Rhiannon told .

“The moment I got inside I just broke down.”

Rhiannon now fears the Facebook page she bought the puppy from may have been “dodgy” and possibly even connected to the snatch.

She also said it was possible the owner of the puppy was unaware it was up for sale, and the woman seen in the vision may have come to take it back.

“To be honest I think the puppy knew her, the puppy didn’t look in distress,” Rhiannon said.

Rhiannon is appealing for help to solve the mystery, and has reported the incident to police .