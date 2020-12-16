Steve Matai’s message to fans after ‘missing’ mystery

The mystery behind the ‘disappearance’ of former Manly cult hero Steve Matai has been solved.

The Daily Telegraph ran a story earlier this week that former team-mates of the 2008 premiership-winning centre were worried for his health and well being after he went ‘off the grid’.

But Matai has surfaced to assure Manly fans he is well and good, living on the NSW north coast – thanks to a post placed on his behalf by his wife on the Manly Sea Eagles for Life Supporters Group Facebook page.

“People know that I choose to live my life the way I want to and I have no concerns about how other people think I should live my life or who I should be in contact with,” Matai said.

“Yes I am a very private person – I don’t have social media and it is factual that I am not a fan of the cameras and limelight.

Steve Matai during his playing days with Manly. (Getty)

“All I wanted to do was play footy. I gave everything I had when I crossed that white chalk – mind and body.

“My style of play is a testament to that ‘run hard, tackle harder, never back down’… “Please respect my privacy and the way I want to live my life. I am living happily and enjoying life in our community with my beautiful wife and children.

“Accept this and move on.”

