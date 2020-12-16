Starlight Capital Announces 2021 Cash Distributions for Listed ETFs

Article content continued

The tax composition of the ETFs’ distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will be available only after the ETF’s tax year-end.

About Starlight Global Infrastructure Fund

The fund’s investment objective is to provide regular current income by globally in companies with either direct or indirect exposure to infrastructure.

About Starlight Global Real Estate Fund

The fund’s investment objective is to provide regular current income by globally primarily in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and equity securities of corporations participating in the residential and commercial real estate sector.

About Starlight Capital and Starlight Investments

Starlight Capital is an independent asset management firm offering mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, private pools and structured products. Our goal is to deliver superior risk adjusted returns to investors through a disciplined investment approach, Focused Business . Starlight Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Starlight Investments. Starlight Investments is a privately held, full service, real estate investment and asset management company. The firm manages over $20.0 billion of assets on behalf of institutional joint ventures as well as publicly listed REITs, closed end funds and investment funds and is driven by an experienced team of over 300 professionals. Please visit us at www.starlightcapital.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

