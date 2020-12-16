S,P 500, Nasdaq open slightly higher on stimulus bets By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . A man walks outside the NYSE in New York

() – The and the Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high on optimism over a bumper coronavirus stimulus package, although weak airline stocks and dismal retail sales data capped gains.

The S,amp;P 500 opened higher by 1.63 points, or 0.04%, at 3,696.25. The gained 15.98 points, or 0.13%, to 12,611.04 at the opening bell.

The fell 7.93 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 30,191.38.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

