Should Steve Smith be Aussie captain again? Shane Warne suggests SA-born star instead

Shane Warne believes that South African-born Marnus Labuschagne could be the next Australian Test captain.

That is a role that has been filled by wicketkeeper Tim Paine ever since former captain Steve Smith’s role in the infamous ball tampering saga of 2018.

Smith was naturally stripped of the captaincy, banned from all cricket for a year and also banned from international captaincy for two years by Cricket Australia.

Now, with his served, Smith is in the form of his life once more and many are arguing that he is primed to take over the Test captaincy once again from paine, who is now 36.

That was at least the view of former Australian great Mark Waugh on Fox Sports’ ‘Heavy Roller’ podcast this week.

“He is one of the best players in the team, so he is always going to be picked in the team. Plus he has captained Australia for a number of years. He’s got a great cricket brain and I think he is a leader, so why not?” Waugh said.

Warne, however, countered with a suggestion that would have taken many by surprise when he mentioned Labuschagne as a possible candidate.

“He loves the game, he’s a good tactician and he understands the game,” said Warne.

“I think Steve Smith has had his . I wouldn’t go for Steve Smith. I would go to someone else as captain. Steve Smith we want to bat and bat.

“His has been. It has got nothing to do with the issues in South Africa for me. I just think it is for someone else.”

– Compiled by staff