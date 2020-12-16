See Lala & Katie Try to Get Heather Gay Laid in RHOSLC Cameo

It’s a Vanderpump Rules–RHOSLC crossover!

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at Lala Kent and Katie Maloney‘s cameo on tonight’s brand new episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The VPR duo meet up with the Utah Housewives during Jen Shah‘s Sundance Film Festival party.

“I was born and raised in Park City,” Katie tells Heather Gay and Whitney Rose in the preview. “My ex is from Park City,” Heather replies.

“I mean it’s such a small world but Utah is like even smaller,” Katie says.

Katie and Lala then probe Heather about her love life, asking, “Are you in a relationship now?” and “Are you dating?”

Heather tells the girls she’s single, adding, “Tonight, Jen said this whole party’s for me.”

“You can at least get laid,” Katie adds. “Tonight’s about you.”

“For sure,” Heather smiles.

Cut to Jen asking a hunky guy working at the party if he’s single then telling him to chat up Heather.