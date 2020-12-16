See Kaley Cuoco React to Question About Henry Cavill’s “Man of Steel”

When it comes to her whirlwind romance with Henry Cavill, Kaley Cuoco‘s lips are sealed!

That’s right, The Flight Attendant actress and the Man of Steel star had a brief relationship back in 2013. Though the romance only lasted about 10 days, the duo made headlines around the world. Fans were so intrigued by the relationship, in fact, that they still have questions about it seven years later.

During a virtual appearance on the Dec. 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kaley—who married equestrian Karl Cook in 2018—received a question from a fan about her ex. Host Andy Cohen read the question to the Big Bang Theory alum, “Kaley, is the Man of Steel really made of steel?”

After hearing the question, the 35-year-old star laughed and rolled her eyes, “Oh my God!” Kaley took a brief pause before telling Andy, “I don’t know. I never say, ‘I don’t know.’ I always have an answer, but I don’t know.”