SEC Riders of the Fall

Fences
McKayla Langmeier, Auburn
- Was the NCEA October Rider of the Month in the event.
- Went 3-0-0 on the month in Fences, helping the Tigers continue their undefeated streak.
- Her performances helped Auburn finish 11-4 in the event, including a 5-0 sweep of Texas A,amp;M and a 4-1 win over the Gamecocks on the road.
- The NCEA and SEC Fences Rider of the Year kicked off her junior year with an 86-84 win on the road at No. 3 South Carolina.
- Langmeier followed with a season-best 87 points on the road, topping her opponent at No. 4 Georgia.
- She capped the fall off with a 15-point win over her Aggie opponent with another 87 points.
- Overall, she averaged an 86.7 over three meets and had an 8.3 point winning margin.
Flat
Taylor St. Jacques, Auburn
- Was the NCEA October Rider of the Month in the event.
- The NCEA & SEC Flat Rider of the Year picked up where she left off last season, going 3-0-0 in the event in October to help Auburn continue its undefeated streak.
- Averaged an 87.3 over three meets and her margin of victory was 12 points vs. the three SEC opponents.
- Kicked off her senior campaign with a 16-point win at No. 3 South Carolina, 84-68.
- Followed with an 11-point win at No. 4 Georgia, helping the Tigers finish 3-2 in the event over their rival on the road.
- Capped the month with a -point win vs. No. 7 Texas A,amp;M, scoring 94 points. That score tied her career high in the event.
- Behind her leadership, the Flat squad won the event in all three meets this month.
Isabelle Heckler, Georgia
- Went undefeated in the fall against all conference opponents.
- Scored an 81 or above in all meets, averaging over an 82.
- Defeated opponents by an average score of 4 points.
Horsemanship
Olivia Tordoff, Auburn
- Was the NCEA October Rider of the Month in the event.
- The sophomore picked up where she left off last season and was perfect in October for the Tigers, helping the team continue its unbeaten streak.
- Averaged a 78.2 on the month and had a two-point margin of victory over the three meets.
- Kicked off the season with a career-high 80 in her win at No. 3 South Carolina.
- Followed with an MOP performance at No. 4 Georgia, besting her opponent by three points with a 78.5.
- Capped the fall with a 76-74.5 victory over No. 7 Texas A,amp;M.
- Helped the Horsemanship squad in the event in all three meets, going 10-4-1 overall.
Hayley Riddle, Texas A,amp;M
- Registered a 3-0 record in the fall.
- Earned her second career MOP in the win over South Carolina.
Reining
Sloane Vogt, South Carolina
- Vogt continued to show her development as the season opened, narrowly falling to Auburn’s Deanna Green, 75.5-74.5, in the opener.
- She rallied to get the first reining M.O.P. win of her career at Texas A,amp;M, winning her matchup 69.5-68.5 before finishing the fall with a 70-69 win against Georgia.
- The NCEA reining Rider of the Month for November finished the fall with a 71.33 scoring average.