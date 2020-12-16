Season PS5 release date, trailer, and gameplay

Season‘s fact sheet says that players will be documenting, photographing, drawing, and recording life as they take a solitary bicycle journey with the goal of keeping the world’s natural treasures and cultures from being forgotten.

The third-person game immerses players in different societies to collect artifacts and discover mysteries inside the world. It’s “a surreal version of the mid-twentieth century, where thousands of years have passed without any progress,” the fact sheet notes. Apparently, this universe is between collapses of some kind, and part of the player’s goal is to find out what is causing them. The world is a “poetic fantasy world” with a touching story and beautiful landscapes to explore.

While it’s difficult to know exactly what to expect from the gameplay based on a short launch trailer, what we’ve seen so far sends off peaceful, chill vibes suitable for all ages.