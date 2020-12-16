Scott Disick Declares His ‘Love’ for Kourtney Kardashian in Rare, Emotional Tribute

We usually don’t hear much from Scott Disick in regards to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, but he’s finally opening up. The Talentless designer took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 14, with a glowing tribute about his ex, expressing his deep “love” for her and the family they created.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are on good terms

Disick and Kardashian had a nine-year relationship, welcoming kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign over the years, before their split in 2015.

The breakup came after Disick was photographed cozying up to another woman and was captured in episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The scandal devastated both Kardashian and her family. But over time, she and Disick were able to work through it to build a healthy relationship for their kids. They even vacation together, including in 2019 when Disick brought his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie on a family trip to Mexico.

Scott Disick posted a sweet tribute to Kourtney Kardashian

More recently, Disick posted an Instagram tribute about Kardashian along with a photo of them with Reign and Penelope. In it, he showered her with praise for the bond they share and the family unit they created.

“Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town,” he wrote. “I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with. I love u and our family more than anything in the world 🌎.”

Kardashian didn’t publicly comment on the post, but several members of their inner circle did, including close friend Malika Haqq, who dropped the “💯” emoji.

But to clarify, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are not back together

Though the post might emit romantic vibes, a source told HollywoodLife that Disick and Kourtney have not reconciled — he was just expressing his appreciation for her.

“Scott is very appreciative of all that Kourtney does for him and the way that she and her entire family have stuck by him through all his ups and downs,” a source told the outlet. “He and Kourtney have an unconditional bond but no one should take his comment as a sign they are back together.”

“But, he definitely does have her up on a pedestal as the ultimate mother, there’s no one he’d rather have kids with.” the insider added.

Another insider explained that the post came after the family celebrated Mason and Reign’s birthday, which are both on Dec. 14.

“Celebrating his little ones’ birthdays really had Scott all emotional and thankful for what he and Kourtney created,” said the source. “He loves her as a mother and loves that they have found a way to co-parent so well together. They are a good team…sure, the romantic part of their life together is no longer but he is very happy being a family with her for the benefit of the kids.”