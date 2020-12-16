Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.71% By .com

Matilda Coleman
.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.71%.

The best performers of the session on the were Basic Chemical Industries Co (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 3.30 points to trade at 36.30 at the close. Meanwhile, Al Aseel Co Ltd (SE:) added 9.88% or 5.80 points to end at 64.50 and Saudi vitrified clay pipes co. (SE:) was up 6.86% or 6.60 points to 102.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Allied Cooperative Insurance Group SJSC (SE:), which fell 5.07% or 3.10 points to trade at 58.00 at the close. Al Sorayai Trading,amp;Industrial Group (SE:) declined 4.41% or 1.95 points to end at 42.25 and Saudi Company for Hardware (SE:) was down 2.70% or 1.50 points to 54.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 119 to 72 and 11 ended unchanged.

Shares in Basic Chemical Industries Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 10.00% or 3.30 to 36.30. Shares in Al Aseel Co Ltd (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 9.88% or 5.80 to 64.50. Shares in Saudi vitrified clay pipes co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 6.86% or 6.60 to 102.80.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 0.17% or 0.08 to $47.54 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February fell 0.12% or 0.06 to hit $50.70 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.33% or 6.05 to trade at $1861.35 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.34% to 4.5735, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7514.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.26% at 90.170.

