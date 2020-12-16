Sandra Lee Never Misses Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Press Briefings, Even After They Split

Celebrity Chef Sandra Lee and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo broke up in the fall of 2019, after 14 years together. However, since they split, the television personality admits she still refuses to miss one of his press briefings.

Why did Sandra Lee and Andrew Cuomo break up?

Sandra Lee and Andrew Cuomo issued a joint statement in September 2019 announcing the end of their 14 year-long relationship.

“Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions, and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship,” the statement read. “We will always be a family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls. Our personal lives remain personal, and there will be no further comment.”

Publications speculated that the two split for about a year before the official announcement. Lee was spending time taking care of family on the West Coast. Cuomo was busy with governor duties. While there was a lot of speculation about the reasons for the breakup, the couple reports that they grew apart.

Lee never misses a Cuomo press conference

Although Lee and Cuomo broke up in September 2019, she reported to Today that she never missed one of the governor’s press briefings, even after they broke up.

“You know, nobody has a daily routine right now,” Lee told the outlet in April 2019, during the country-wide shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). “I get up, and I see what the latest news is. Of course, I watch Andrew live and then share with him my thoughts.”

The two are still very close, despite their breakup. Lee is very close to the governor’s three daughters, Cara, Mariah, and Michaela.

“They’re my family, and they always will be my family,” Lee added. “We share a home; we share children, we share friendship. I will protect him and be there for him until the day I die.”

The Governor and TV personality sold their New York home

Lee moved out of the Westchester County, New York, home on Dec. 14, 2020. She shared photos of the house, which she affectionately called “Lily Pond,” and her devastation over the move.

“Today will be one of the saddest days of my life,” the caption read. “Today is the day that I do the final move out from Lily Pond. I love that house, and I have a personal relationship with every single room of that home. I hope the new owners take care of it as well as I did, and I will love it forever. #thehousethatbuiltme “

Lee added in another post that she is keeping her New York City apartment, but spending most of her time on the West Coast.

