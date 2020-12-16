Sam Jayne of Love as Laughter Found Dead After Missing for Over a Week

Instagram

The frontman of the Brooklyn-based indie rock band has been found lifeless in his car as his bandmate confirms his passing in a statement posted on the group’s social media pages.

Sam Jayne, founder of indie rock band Love as Laughter, has passed away at 46 years old. The singer and guitarist was found dead in his car after he had gone missing for more than a week, says a spokesperson for the New York Police Department.

The cause of death is currently unknown, but police suspect no foul play was involved as a preliminary investigation showed “no signs of criminality.” Other details, including the time of death, are yet to be disclosed.

Confirming the sad news, Sam’s bandmate Zeke Howard released a statement on the band’s social media pages. “The search for Sam Jayne has concluded and our hearts are broken. Our dear Sam is no longer with us but his memory and impact will endure,” he wrote.

“Please respect the privacy of the family at this time,” he added. “More information will be shared as it becomes known. Please be patient while we mourn this loss.”

Sam was last seen on Sunday, December 6 in Brooklyn. His friends had since turned to social media to seek help in locating the singer and frontman of Love as Laughter. “He has been out of phone and email contact since Monday,” wrote Clem’s bar in Williamsburg, where Sam worked as bartender.

“This could be something as mild as a broken phone but it would be a great relief to know if anyone has had contact with him after Monday and if they know how to reach him,” it continued to implore. “He drives a Mid 2000’s maroon Chevy Tahoe.”

Following the news of Sam’s death, fellow musicians have expressed their condolences. Jonathan Poneman of Sub Pop Records remembered the late rocker as “a stellar person and a true natural.” He mourned, “I can’t believe he’s gone.”

Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Pecknold paid tribute on Instagram, “Rest In Peace, Sam. You didn’t know it but you were an elusive and formatively inspiring hero to me and you touched so many of the lives of the people we love. You were Sam f**king Jayne. F**k.”