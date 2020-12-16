Sabrina Parr Shades Lamar Odom: No Human Can Be Trusted!!

Sabrina Parr, the fiance of Lamar Odom took to Instagram Story to post a cryptic message, which could imply that there is trouble in paradise once again.

“No human can be trusted! I don’t care who they are or what they represent in your life,” she wrote. “If they are human, they are flawed & you never know what they are capable of doing! Only person you can trust is God!!!!”

Last month, Sabrina shared on Instagram that she and Lamar had parted ways.

“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved,” she wrote at the time.

SABRINA PARR & LAMAR ODOM ON LIVE TOGETHER

Just days later, the couple were back together as if nothing ever happened. But considering she’s gearing up to marry Lamar, her latest post does not bode well for their marriage.