Ryan Reynolds is at it again with a new video promoting his Aviation Gin… I mean his new film, ‘The Croods: A New Age”. Really, he does both and kills it as usual. In the ad, he begins by saying that his Aviation Gin is in no way a sponsor for the ad, because ‘The Croods’ is a family film, and gin is for mommies and daddies only.

Instead, he promotes the film with the very popular, juice. Everyone loves juice, right? Of course, we all know mommies and daddies enjoy a gin and juice every once in a while. However, me talking about it doesn’t do it justice. Use the link below to see the full video that was uploaded with the following caption.

“This special movie message is for mommies and daddies. #CroodsANewAge“

See the full clip here.

Ryan Reynolds’ Promotes ‘The Croods: A New Age’ With Gun & Juice For Mommies & Daddies

Hilariously, one of the first comments was from Aviation Gin, saying, “We love Juice! We go way back.”. Scrolling down, fans commented on the video, “Ryan makes the best ads. Agree?😂”, “Anyone else just like it before even watching it because they knew it would be great?”, “This 100% makes me want to try your gin. Well done sir.” and “all time favorite actor, besides Adam Sandler.”

‘The Croods: A New Age’ is a fun family film, and if you haven’t watched the first one, you should definitely give it a watch. My girls love it, and it’s one of my favorite recent releases (recent meaning 2013!). How it took 7 years to get a sequel is baffling.

What do you think? Did you like his new video? Let us know in the comments below.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.