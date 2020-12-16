Rules actors had to follow in Alfred Hitchcock movies

Different directors work with their actors in a variety of different ways. Some allow their actors to have an active role in shaping not just their character, but the overall story that they’re trying to tell. For other directors, though, actors are not allowed to have nearly as much agency over what happens in the film. That was definitely the case for Hitchcock, who expected actors to simply show up and do their job. The creative decisions were for him to make, and any input that they had could be overruled if Hitchcock disagreed.

At one point, Hitchcock famously told Truffaut that “actors are cattle.” Later, when he was asked about that vivid description, he denied saying it. “I said that I would never say such an unfeeling, rude thing about actors at all,” he explained on the Dick Cavett Show. “What I probably said, was that all actors should be treated like cattle…In a nice way of course.”

Hitchcock was always in charge, and he expected his actors to behave instinctually without thinking, much in the way that cattle might.