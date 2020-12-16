Roger Federer news | Tennis great reveals why Rafael Nadal spoil’s Swiss maestro’s GOAT title

Australian tennis great Todd Woodbridge says he fears the sport won’t be able to reach the “heights” left by the big three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic once the trio walks away from the court.

The end of the infamous big three era appears to be nearing after tennis fans were rocked this week with the news that Federer’s career could be in doubt.

The Swiss maestro, who this year had two surgeries on his right knee, indicated he might be forced to miss the upcoming February Australian Open tournament as he struggles to reach his full fitness in time.

Discussing the legacy of the 20-time Grand Slam winner, Woodbridge conceded he couldn’t give Federer the nod in the greatest of all-time debate.

Woodbridge said Federer’s losing record against both Nadal (24-16), who’s also a 20-time Grand Slam winner, and Djokovic (27-23), a 17-time Grand Slam winner, would rule a line through any GOAT title being put on the Swiss legend’s name.

“He’s (Federer) the greatest all-court player,” Woodbridge told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

“I find it hard to suggest he is the greatest [of all-time] when he doesn’t have a winning record over Rafa and Novak.”

However, had Federer taken at least three of Nadal’s French Open titles, Woodbridge admitted the greatest of all-time conversation could look a whole lot different.

“But his (Federer) game style, the way he’s carried himself – Rafa spoiled it by dominating the French Open with 13 Grand Slam titles,” Woodbridge said.

“If Roger could’ve won three of them and Rafa just 10 – well then yes, he would’ve been (the greatest of all-time).

“I finished at Wimbledon because that was the mecca for me, that’s where it all began, that’s the home of tennis.

“I really feel that’s where Federer would like to leave, and it could then be on his own terms. I think it’s such a shame that if this is what happens to Roger, COVID has taken away from it being on his terms.”

Woodbridge said the era of the big three in tennis, who have dominated as a trio for nearly 15 years, has been one of the greatest he’s seen all sports.

But the 16-time doubles Grand Slam winner feared the sport would fail to reach the same excitement it’s seen once Federer, Nadal and Djokovic depart the game.

“It’s a great story, it’s great drama. It’s been one of the greatest eras of any sport that we could’ve ever watched,” he added.

“You’ve got to think we will struggle to get back to those heights any time soon because they were phenomenal players to have all come through at once.”

