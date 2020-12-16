Rob Manfred, MLB announce elevation of Negro Leagues to ‘Major League’ status

The elevation means MLB will recognize statistics and records of the roughly 3,400 players who participated in the seven leagues. The following leagues are those being elevated:

Negro National League (I) (1920–1931)

Eastern Colored League (1923–1928)

American Negro League (1929)

East-West League (1932)

Negro Southern League (1932)

Negro National League (II) (1933–1948)

Negro American League (1937–1948)

Some of the greatest baseball players to ever walk the earth will now have their Negro League stats recognized by MLB, including Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, Buck Leonard, Turkey Stearnes, Oscar Charleston, Jackie Robinson, Walter “Buck” Leonard and James “Cool Papa” Bell.

MLB celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues during the 2020 season, with all teams participating in the celebration on Aug. 16. Of course, the leagues only existed because of MLB’s racist practices that prohibited Black players from competing in the league for more than 50 years.