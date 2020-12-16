Ring In The New Year In An Igloo Under The Ball Drop

All I want for Christmas is you (and to spend New Year’s Eve in a luxury building for $21).
Are you a New Yorker who dreams of seeing the ball drop on New Year’s Eve but absolutely refuses to wait outside with people standing literally on top of you?
Well, do I have some good news for you. This New Year’s Eve, Mariah Carey is teaming up with Airbnb to put on a one-of-a-kind NYE experience on the Nasdaq building, directly under the ball drop.
The queen of the holiday season herself invites NYC residents to book New Year’s Eve night in a luxury building, complete with a virtual personal welcome from Mariah Carey, a $5,000 shopping credit, and an amazing view of the New Year’s Eve festivities, among other things.
Visitors can choose to sleep in the gorgeous outdoor glass dome, or in an equally luxurious indoor bedroom.
You’ll also be decked out in a bunch of New Year’s Eve accessories to help you get in the 2021 spirit, and receive a piece of crystal from Waterford Crystal, the designer behind the famous ball that drops.
And when you get hungry, you can snack on some of the cookies from Mariah’s very own line, after your fancy dinner made by a personal chef, of course.
Since New York City will be hosting New Year’s Eve virtually this year, you will be one of the only people who gets to experience the ball drop in person!
Booking opens on December 21st at 9:00 a.m. for $21 a night, and since there is only one party who can ever book, this is gonna be competitive.
Me already refreshing the Airbnb page every 30 seconds like:
