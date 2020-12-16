RHONJ: Caroline Manzo Opens Up About The Real Reason For Her Feud With Teresa Giudice – ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Spoilers

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ spoilers find that star Caroline Manzo opens up about her feud with Teresa Guidice. Here’s what she has to say.

Caroline left the show back in 2013 and even though she and Teresa had many family gatherings together, Caroline insists that she and Teresa had a very ‘casual’ friendship and that she really didn’t know her too well at all. However, she also adds that things became intense once it became a “competition” for Teresa and when she accused Caroline of being a bully on the show.

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Spoilers: Caroline Manzo Opens Up About The Real Reason For Her Feud With Teresa Giudice

“I’m not a bully. I’m telling you what you need to hear. I’m trying to help you,” she explained. “Teresa loved to say, ‘Oh Caroline, you’re old.’ Yeah, I am. I’m not dead. With that age comes a sort of knowledge. I’m not bullying you. I’m trying to be a big sister to a degree. It was taken completely the wrong way.”

And while Caroline has certainly kept her distance from Teresa over the years, the two did come together last year to film a Super Bowl ad for Sabra Hummus.

“I made it a point to reach out prior to filming so we could go and put our best foot forward because this is an amazing opportunity,” Caroline recalled, adding that Teresa would only speak to her on the phone.

When Teresa said that she promised to keep things professional between them during the filming of their commercial, Caroline asked Teresa why she was so upset with her. Apparently, Teresa was none too pleased with Caroline because she didn’t “have my back with Melissa Gorga.” With that said though, Caroline still doesn’t understand why Teresa refuses to speak to Caroline even though she has made up with her sister-in-law a long time ago.

“She’s very close with Melissa now so why do you still have beef? Why are you still so angry? Why are you still holding that grudge?” Caroline wondered.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.