Rapper DIES Burglarizing Home; Snaps Neck, Found ‘Hanging’ From Window! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A budding rapper and father of five was found hanging from his neck, outside a Florida home that police say he was trying to burglarize, has learned. According to police the window of the home he was trying to burglarize collapsed onto his neck, leaving his body dangling outside of the house.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR