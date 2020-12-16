Queensland to monitor NSW coronavirus cases for hours before making a decision on new restrictions

Acting Queensland Premier Steven Miles has urged anyone planning Christmas travel to Sydney’s Northern Beaches “to take caution” following new coronavirus cases in the region.

Mr Miles said Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young would be speaking with her counterpart in NSW later today and would be monitoring the outbreak “very closely” over the next hours.

“To anyone currently in Queensland who may be planning Christmas travel to that region, we would just urge you to take caution and to consider waiting out that hours to see whether this cluster gets any worse,” Mr Miles said.

“Because over that period of , the Chief Health Officer will need to consider whether other steps would need to be put in place.”

Acting Queensland Premier Steven Miles. (Nine)

Mr Miles said hotspots could be declared in Sydney if further cases are detected that can’t be linked, but also added there were no plans to close the border to NSW at this stage.

“What we would monitor is the geographic locations of any further cases and whether these cases can be linked to known cases,” Mr Miles said.

“Once Dr Young has that information, she will be able to provide us with more advice.

“Unfortunately down the track, that may involve naming geographic hotspots, but we are too early to say that that will be the case.”

Large queues at Mona Vale COVID clinic after two cases appeared in Avalon. (Nick Moir)

NSW recorded an additional two cases of COVID-19 on Sydney’s Northern Beaches this morning after two others were confirmed yesterday.

Anyone in Queensland who visited the Northern Beaches region from December 3 onwards is being urged to check if they visited a location where the NSW government has issued a health alert.

Queensland recorded one new case of coronavirus today that was acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

WA ‘won’t hesitate’ to close borders before Christmas

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said he “won’t hesitate” to reinstate a hard border closure with NSW after five new locally acquired cases have been diagnosed, including four in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

“There is currently a very low risk, five cases in a city of five million people, so we are awaiting more clarity as to the severity of the spread of the virus,” Mr McGowan said.

“If there is a significant cluster, that will be something we have to treat very seriously.”

WA Premier Mark McGowan says he ‘won’t hesitate’ to reinstate a hard border closure with NSW. ()

Mr McGowan didn’t rule out the possibility the borders may close ahead of Christmas.

“I’m very sympathetic to people who want to catch up with family and friends over the Christmas period,” he said.

“But we’ll just see what the medical advice says – if the medical advice says (close), we will put up the borders.”