Prue Leith, 80, shares photo of herself receiving Covid vaccine in hospital

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has had the coronavirus vaccine ‘with a painless jab’.

The celebrity chef, 80, uploaded a picture of a male nurse giving her the Pfizer/BioNTech injection this morning.

She tweeted: ‘Who wouldn’t want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab?? #vaccine.’

Fellow GBBO host Noel Fielding commented: ‘Always the most classy glamorous person in the room x love you Prue x.’

Winner of the 9th series of the show in 2018 Dr Rahul Mandal said: ‘Yes!! You just look as gorgeous in the tent as when you are taking your jab!!’

And Paul Hollywood added: ‘Well done Prue x.’

Meanwhile Boris Johnson added: ‘Great news Prue! Wonderful to see so many in the UK getting vaccinated.

‘Many thanks to the health workers who are working tirelessly to get this vaccine to people up and down the country.’

It comes as some GP surgeries in England that were due to start rolling out Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine yesterday were told their deliveries were delayed.

TV presenter Leith said in May she believed it was more important to save the young over the old during the pandemic.

The NHS started rolling out the biggest ever mass vaccination programme from last Tuesday.

People aged 80 in hospital or living in their own homes are the priority for the jab this week.

Vaccines will also be offered to those aged 16 and over who have conditions such as blood cancer, diabetes, heart problem, chest complaint or breathing difficulties.

Leith said in May she was not afraid to die and added the choice between saving a young person and an old person is a ‘no brainer’.

When speaking on the ‘Fortunately… with Fi and Jane’ podcast, she said: ‘If there’s a choice between a 20 year old dying and an 80 year old dying… it’s a no brainer’.

The chef continued: ‘I am quite philosophical. I’ve had quite a lucky life. I’ve had two happy marriages, two wonderful children.

‘If I was knocked over by a bus tomorrow, it would be a fair cop, I’ve had wonderful life and it would be ridiculous to expect it to go on like this forever.

‘If I was knocked out by this virus it would be a surprise because I’m fairly resilient and I tend to throw things off quickly but you know what, we’re going to die anyway.’

About 280 GP surgeries across England will begin operating as immunisation centres in the coming days with the expected arrival of more than a million extra doses of Pfizer’s vaccine from its Belgian factory.

These, on top of the 800,000 already in the country, will allow the NHS to increase the number of appointments in the run-up to Christmas.

Vaccine staff will work on Christmas Day. However, it seems that care-home residents – despite being top of the priority list – will have to wait until mobile inoculation teams are ready to make home visits.

Health bosses hope vaccinations in care homes will begin in the final few days before the festive break.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Prue and also thanked health workers who were ‘working tirelessly to get this vaccine to people’

The logistics are trickier than in GP surgeries because of the fragility of the vaccine phials and the need to keep them at -70C (-94F) or below, and because the NHS wants to take one step at a .

Yesterday practices in Kent and Merseyside claim they were informed by health bosses the first batch of doses will not arrive until sometime on Tuesday.

Family doctors at affected surgeries say the delay means they will have to squeeze in hundreds of patients today who were booked in for a jab yesterday.

Problems in storing and distributing Pfizer’s jab mean there is no margin for error in the supply chain. GPs have just three-and-a-half days to administer all doses after receiving their delivery.

Your essential guide to the vaccine roll-out: Jab venues, how you’ll get your appointment and who gets priority

Thousands of people across Britain have already had their initial Covid-19 jabs as NHS teams use the first 800,000 doses of the revolutionary vaccine. And with a million more soon to be here, the jab campaign is due to pick up pace fast.

Crucially, GP surgeries are set to begin work as vaccination centres, while ten more hospitals have opened jab clinics.

Batches of the vaccine are being distributed according to the size of the local population

MASS VACCINATION CENTRES:

1. Edinburgh International Conference Centre

2. Newcastle, Centre for Life Science Park

3. Southern Trust – South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon

4. Northern Trust – Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena

5. Western Trust – Foyle Arena, Londonderry

6. Omagh Leisure Complex, Omagh

7. Lakeside Leisure Forum, Enniskillen

8. St Helens, Totally Wicked Stadium

9. Manchester Tennis & Football Centre

10. Derby Arena

11. Birmingham – Millennium Point and Black Country Living Museum, Dudley

12. Leicester Racecourse

13. Stevenage, Robertson House Conference Centre

14. London Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel Centre

15. Epsom Racecourse, Surrey 16. Bristol, Ashton Gate football stadium

17. Exeter, Sandy Park rugby stadium

HOW YOU WILL GET YOUR APPOINTMENT

DOES IT MATTER WHICH PART OF THE COUNTRY I LIVE IN?

People most at risk will be prioritised, regardless of whether they are in tier 1, 2 or 3.

But there has been an element of a ‘postcode lottery’. The addition of ten more vaccinating hospitals across England – on top of the 50 announced to begin with – was tacit admission by the NHS that certain areas, such as virus blackspots Manchester, Bradford and Medway in Kent, were not getting their due share.

Batches of the vaccine are being distributed according to the size of the local population, so that should mean everyone gets equal access to the available doses. But regional vaccination rates are bound to vary as hospitals will get through their patient lists at differing speeds.

HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE HAD THEIR FIRST DOSE SO FAR?

‘Tens of thousands’ have had it so far, said Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Thursday – but the exact figure has not been disclosed.

DO YOU CALL ANYONE ABOUT GETTING THE JAB?

No. When it’s your turn, you will be contacted by the NHS by phone or letter offering an appointment, which will typically be a couple of days later. There have been reports about people phoning their local hospital and getting a same-day jab. This is strongly discouraged.

SHOULD YOU HAVE THE JAB IF YOU SUFFER ALLERGIES?

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, which approved the vaccine, said: ‘Anaphylaxis [a severe allergic reaction] is a known, although very rare, side effect with any vaccine.

‘Most people will not get anaphylaxis and the benefits in protecting people against Covid-19 outweigh the risks.

‘Anyone due to receive their vaccine should continue with their appointment and discuss any questions or medical history of serious allergies with the healthcare professional prior to getting the jab.’

WHAT IF YOU ARE ILL ON VACCINATION DAY?

Don’t attend the appointment but phone the NHS on the number you were given and rearrange for another day.

ONCE AT THE CLINIC, WHAT WILL HAPPEN?

Similar with any inoculation, you’ll be asked questions about your health. A first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will then be injected in your upper arm. You must then wait 15 minutes before leaving so staff can make sure there is no adverse reaction.

DOES THE VACCINE GIVE PROTECTION STRAIGHT AFTER THE FIRST JAB?

No. Recipients of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab begin to build immunity 12 days after the first dose – but only have full immunity a week after the second dose – ie 28 days after the first jab. You will most likely be given an appointment card with details of when to return for your second, booster dose 21 days later, though paperwork procedures vary between areas. If you can’t make the booster jab appointment, call to rearrange it.

WHAT IF YOU DECLINE THE JAB – BUT THEN CHANGE YOUR MIND?

You should phone the team that offered you the original invitation. They will be happy to reschedule an appointment.

CAN YOU PASS THE VIRUS TO OTHERS EVEN IF YOU’VE HAD THE JAB?

This is a great unknown. Scientists are unsure if the Pfizer vaccine produces so-called ‘sterilising immunity’, as trials did not test this aspect. They only checked if it stopped people from getting ill. Pfizer says that as the vaccine is good at protecting against both serious and mild Covid illness, this ‘suggests there is a chance to protect against infection as well’. But more test results are needed before we know for sure.

NOW JABS AT GP SURGERIES

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

While ‘active consideration’ is being given to vaccinating over-80s in community settings in Northern Ireland, according to the devolved Stormont government, there are no immediate plans for GP surgeries in Scotland, where the earliest roll-out is expected to be in the New Year or early spring. The same applies in Wales.