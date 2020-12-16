Princess Charlene of Monaco appears unrecognisable as she shows off a VERY daring haircut

Princess Charlene of Monaco’s bold new haircut has been slammed by hairstylists who claim the ‘dreadful’ style looks as if it was done by one of her six-year-old twins.

Known for her signature blonde locks, the royal was almost unrecognisable as she debuted a dramatic half-shaved haircut on a royal outing today.

The mother-of-two’s new style features a close shave down the left side of her head, with the remaining hair dyed blonde-brown and cut in a choppy, punk-inspired style.

Speaking about the new look to FEMAIL, Brad Allen, owner of JellyFish LOS in Southend on Sea, said the 42-year-old’s style was ‘too harsh’ and ‘didn’t suit her’.

Princess Charlene of Monaco, 42, appeared unrecognisable today as she attended the traditional Christmas tree ceremony at the Monaco Palace

The mother-of-two showed off a daring new haircut, including a closely shaved head, as she joined children at the event to mark the star of the Christmas holiday season

Bold in the cold! Charlene wrapped up warm in a woollen polo neck as she showed off her new look, which included a buzzcut, gold earrings and sparkly attire

The bold haircut is a sharp departure from her usual lengthy blonde tresses, which she often wears in a soft bouncy bob style

‘I’m in total shock by the “transformation”,’ he said.

‘I understand people may want to try something new after getting bored staring at the same cuts, colours, roots for months on end during lockdown.

‘But it’s not something I’d advise in such drastic measures’.

‘Firstly it’s a dreadful cut. It looks like one of her six-year old twins has done it. It doesn’t suit her elfin face and delicate features at all. The colour is too harsh too. The dirty golden tones make her overall blonde look dull and unflattering.

‘I really loved the simplicity of her former cut, and her ash blonde tones.

‘I’m all for change and having fun with your locks but she’s gone from elegant and classy to royal c*** up!’

Santa’s baby! Charlene is seen with her son, Jacques, who is twin brother to Princess Gabriella, as the pair gave out gifts

While the royal is known for her love of distinctive hairstyles, her most recent style is the most daring

The mother-of-two was joined by her young son Prince Jacques, six, for the festive appearance as they peaked out from a hut filled with toys

It is possible that Charlene – like many others – decided to undergo a makeover while in lockdown, with one hair expert telling FEMAIL that a lot of people have opted for shorter styles during the pandemic because it gives them a sense of ‘freedom’.

‘If she loves it – so do I!’ CEO of Abra Kadabra Hair & Healing Abra McField said.

‘A lot of my clients are taking this in quarantine to rock new looks – it’s freeing.

People are going after what they really want and following their own style. I say good for her!’

The royal showed off her bold new look as she joined her husband Prince Albert, 60, and their six-year-old son Jacques to hand out Christmas presents in Monaco.

The royal, who has been known to favour shorter styles over the years, showcased her closely shaved head during the appearance today

The mother-of-two waved to children and families as she distributed toys to youngsters at Monaco palace today

Last week, Charlene shared two photos from her twins’ sixth birthday, in which she seemed to be modeling a slightly longer hairstyle – suggesting the new cut was very recent

On November 19, the former Olympic swimmer attended Monaco’s National Day celebrations with her trademark blonde bob

The dramatic look (pictured) was totally different to her previous soft blonde locks

To match her daring new hairstyle, the mother-of-two also opted for a much bolder ensemble that many are used to seeing her wear.

Wrapping up against the winter chill, the royal wore a yellow, tan, and black patterned jacket over a glittery black turtleneck jumper. She added to the glam with a sequined bronze face mask, and accessorized with quirky spiral hoop earrings, as well as a diamond stud in another piercing hole.

Even her makeup was given some extra oomph for the occasion, with Charlene rocking bold blue eyeshadow and thick black eyeliner.

The royal appeared animated as she spoke to children at the event in Monaco today

Keeping it regal, the royal sported a gold sequin facemask with her new shock hair do

Although the former Olympic swimmer has often been spotted favouring shorter haircuts, her latest look marks one of her most daring styles in recent years.

She is more often known for her elegant dress sense and usually chooses a neutral palette of cream, taupe and beige.

Last week Charlene shared images of herself and her husband celebrating their twins’ sixth birthday with sweet images that showed the family all blowing out the candles on a round cake.

In the photos, the Princess’ head is turned away from the camera, hiding one side of her head, however she is seen modeling a slightly longer hairstyle, suggesting that the new buzzcut may well be a very recent makeover.

Princess Charlene was last photographed at a public event last month, when she and her family attended Monaco’s National Day celebrations on November 19.

At the , the former Olympic swimmer was seen modeling her signature blonde bob under a chic black beret

Shock! The royal posed on a toy doll in a elaborate patterned jacket as she met with young children

Baring it all! She is more often known for her elegant dress sense but decided to change it up in a post lockdown look

Santa shears! The royal joined Father Christmas and handed out presents to children to show off her new ‘do

Charlene, wearing a protective face mask, distributes gifts to Monaco’s children during the traditional Christmas tree ceremony

Going for gold! The Olympian paid a tribute to her medallist as swimmer as she sported an all-gold look

Cuddle up! The Princess was joined by the heir to the throne – her son – as they handed out gifts

Prince Albert met Charlene at the Mare Nostrum swimming competition in Monte Carlo in 2000; the couple announced their engagement in 2010, and tied the knot on July 1, 2011.

Her pregnancy was announced in May 2014, and in December that year she gave birth to twins Princess Gabriella and heir to the throne, Prince Jacques.

The proud mother regularly shares images of her children on social media, including the photos she posted last week to mark her ‘beautiful’ twins’ birthday.

Despite the many sweet treats lining the table in front of them, the twins didn’t seem too excited as they blew out the candles of their birthday cake at the Prince’s Palace of Monaco.

Busy bee! Charlene took a break from handing out gifts for a quick rest today, she is seen surrounded by toys

Making friends! The Princess was surrounded by kids toys as she met with locals in Monaco

Santa’s helper! Zimbabwean-born Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer, is a committed philanthropist and often draws on her athletic connections to raise money for the fund established in her name

Sharing the two family photographs, Princess Charlene wrote: ‘Happy 6th birthday, my beautiful children.’

The royal sported a sophisticated cardigan and high-neck jumper combo for the picture, while leaving her golden locks in a straight hairdo.

Her husband looked as equally charming in a black suit and white shirt, teamed with a very colourful tie.

Keeping it casual on their birthday, the children opted for onesies, with Prince Jacques wearing a black and white one, while his sister donned a pink version.

The twins spent the day of their birthday in school, and then in the afternoon they attended the christening of a new Maritime Police boat, the Princess Gabriella.

The royal sported a sophisticated cardigan and high-neck jumper combo for the picture, while leaving her golden locks in a straight haird

Casual and cool! The down to earth royal, pictured today, was at ease giving out presents to local children

Prince Jacques of Monaco joined his mother to spread festive cheer as they gave out presents in their home city

Shear-lene! The former Olympic swimmer looks very different today as she helped out in Monaco

The mother-of-two choose to wear bronze mask covered in sequins for the appearance and also donned several sets of silver earrings

Hello! The royal was at ease as she showed off her bold hair cut and elegant outfit in Monaco

Speaking about his daughter, who the vessel is named after, Prince Albert told People: ‘Gabriella, she’s a pistol, I’ll tell you! She’s already got a great little sense of humour, sense of showmanship.’

‘With a limited amount of other children,’ Albert stressed, ‘and I emphasise the word ‘limited’ because they’ll be people saying, ‘How come they can have a party and our kids can’t have group activities?’

Prince Albert, who was the first head of state to be diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year, added that social distancing and downsized public events are in store for the twins.

Zimbabwean-born Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer, is a committed philanthropist and often draws on her athletic connections to raise money for the fund established in her name.

Local children seemed very excited to be greeted by their monarch – who was at ease in the fun festive setting