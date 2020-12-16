Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Started A Podcast

Bradley Lamb
A royal podcast is on its way!


After stepping down from senior positions in the royal family earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have certainly kept busy through volunteer work, signing on to a giant Netflix deal, and raising baby Archie.

So, it comes as no surprise that they have been doing some behind-the-scenes work to get ready to dominate another area of media: podcasts. They are now in the process of producing and hosting their own.

According to Vanity Fair, the duo announced yesterday that their company, Archewell Audio, has signed on for an exclusive multi-year partnership with Spotify.


In a trailer on Spotify’s website, Meghan and Harry explain that their first release will be a holiday special out later this month, hosted by themselves and featuring “amazing people [who will] share their memories that have helped shape this past year.”


Archewell Audio’s description of the upcoming podcast explains that the episodes will aim to help people see the world from different perspectives, find the kindness and compassion in humanity, and share unique stories.


We all could use some happiness after the disaster that was 2020.

Who else is excited to listen to the first episode of the Duke and Duchess’s royal podcast?

