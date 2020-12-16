Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Started A Podcast

Are you already following it?
A royal podcast is on its way!
After stepping down from senior positions in the royal family earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have certainly kept busy through volunteer work, signing on to a giant Netflix deal, and raising baby Archie.
So, it comes as no surprise that they have been doing some behind-the-scenes work to get ready to dominate another area of media: podcasts. They are now in the process of producing and hosting their own.
According to Vanity Fair, the duo announced yesterday that their company, Archewell Audio, has signed on for an exclusive multi-year partnership with Spotify.
Archewell Audio’s description of the upcoming podcast explains that the episodes will aim to help people see the world from different perspectives, find the kindness and compassion in humanity, and share unique stories.
Who else is excited to listen to the first episode of the Duke and Duchess’s royal podcast?
