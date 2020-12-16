Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at her radio show



Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. She is loved for her outgoing personality, her vivacious looks and more. Kareena has been around for more than two decades and she has proved her mettle as an actress multiple times. Bebo has even forayed into new things like she currently has her own radio show called What Women Want and today we snapped the actress as she arrived to record a fresh episode of the show. Kareena opted for a beautiful ash grey midi tied up at her waist.



She happily posed for the paparazzi before heading in for the recording. Kareena kept her locks straight and loose and wore minimal makeup for her show’s shoot. The actress recorded an episode with Janhvi Kapoor today. Check out the pictures of Kareena below…