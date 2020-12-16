Philadelphia Rapper AR-AB Stabbed In Prison – Near DEATH!! (FULL DETAILS)

Philadelphia rap star AR-AB was stabbed inside of federal prison, has learned. And as of right now, his condition is not known because according to reports, he’s “in the hole.”

The news was broken by Youtube blogger Mikey The Movie Star, who has close ties to the notorious AR-AB. According to Mikey, a man ran up on AR-AB, while he was congregating with four of his friends and stuck with a shank.

Mikey explained, “From the statement I saw, it seemed as though AR-AB was on the phone, making a call. . . . and this guy who had lost his daughter was running around stabbing random people.”

AR-AB, according to Mikey was one of the people stabbed. And the stabbing seems serious.

Mikey explained further, “AR-AB has pre-existing conditions [so the stabbing] could effect him differently.” AR-AB was rushed to the hospital, according to Mikey, and eventually released and sent to “the hole”, or solitary confinement. Mikey claims that it is typical protocol for anyone involved in an altercation – whether they are the aggressor or the victim.

Now, as AR-AB sits in solitary, his health is deteriorating.

During a recent appearance on Da Interrogation Room, the rapper’s brother, Lik Moss, said that his brother’s health has taken a turn for the worst, and the staff at the Federal Detention Center (FDC) of Philadelphia simply hasn’t done enough.

“Right now, he’s in a position where he can’t walk at all,” Lik said around the interview’s 4-minute mark. “But he’s on a block with my brother and little cousin so they kind of taking care of him right now.”

“Probably about 80% of his body is black. It’s pussing and bleeding. And he ain’t used the bathroom in a week—like urinated. So we know that’s a kidney problem,” Lik explained. “But they not giving him no medical attention. … When he got stabbed they took him to the hospital—well not the hospital. But you know, the medical. Then they put him right in the hole. … He catch hives in the hole. … He blackout then they take him to medical. But, they don’t run no real tests.”