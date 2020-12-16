Peter Rosenberg Targets DJ Akademiks: You’re Just A Fat Boy On Twitch!!

It’s no secret that there’s no love lost between the Ebro In The Morning crew and DJ Akademiks, but Peter Rosenberg decided to go in on the media personality during a recent episode of the show.

“Let me tell you the level of tit mouse that dude was in that building and the way he walked in those hallways and the speed walk that dude does to avoid confrontation in real life. Akademiks, the level of bitch in that dude, OK? I am one of the softest dudes publicly in the history of Hip Hop. I’m from Chevy Chase, Maryland. I went to Hebrew school, OK? With people named Slomo and Ari and Avi, OK?” said Rosenberg on the show.

He says he wants to fight Ak:

“This may be the only dude in the game who I would have zero hesitation scrapping with. I know you’re not much of a celebrity, you’re just a fat boy on Twitch. I would do a straight up celebrity boxing with you. I will Jake Paul Akademiks for charity. You are the softest man in the game.”

Check the video out below.