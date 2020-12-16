Pedro Pascal makes surprising admission about WW84

Like Pascal, Kristen Wiig was also pushed outside of her comfort zone for Wonder Woman 1984. For the most part, the Saturday Night Live alum is known for comedies, not big-budget superhero movies. “I don’t really get asked to do those kinds of things,” Wiig said during the press conference. “And I was really shocked and happy — and, of course, felt extra pressure when I signed on.”

In addition, just as she did for Pascal, Jenkins had big expectations for Wiig, and pushed the actress to make Barbara Ann Minerva, also known as Cheetah, as fully realized as possible. “I kind of second what Pedro said,” Wiig shared. “We didn’t want it to be this typical mousy-girl-turned-villain. What is it about her that makes her so lonely and so invisible, and then what does she really want?”

Cheetah deserves no less. Since her first appearance in Wonder Woman #6, the character — who has undergone a few major identity shifts since her 1943 debut — has been one of Wonder Woman’s best-known and most formidable villains. The current incarnation, and the one that Wiig is playing, began as one of Wonder Woman’s most trusted allies and best friends — only to turn into a supervillain when she uncovers an old Amazonian relic and is transformed into the “Goddess of the Hunt.”

That might be new ground for Wiig, but she came to set ready to learn. “I’m a superhero geek,” she said. “I see all the movies. I’m at the theater. I’ve seen all of them. I was obsessed with the first one.” That doesn’t mean that Barbara Ann sprung forth from her imagination fully formed, though. “I could visualize what I didn’t want it to be more than what I did want it to be,” Wiig admitted. “Like Pedro said, it was very scary.”

But also like Pascal, Wiig had the perfect woman standing by her side: Patty Jenkins. “That I got a chance to be a villain and that Patty believed that I could do it, it was an amazing life experience for me,” said Wiig. “I felt very taken care of, and it was an amazing, scary, but fun experience for me.”

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on December 25, 2020.