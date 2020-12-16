Paul Gallen calls out Robert Whittaker

Paul Gallen has set his sights on Australia’s former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker after maintaining his undefeated record as a boxer with a unanimous points win over Mark Hunt.

Both Hunt and Gallen landed heavy blows on each other at Bankwest Stadium, but it was the former NRL star who walked away from the bout the winner after the three judges’ scorecards read 58-56, 58-56 and 59-55 to Gallen.

When asked who was next on the now 10-0-1 fighter’s list, Gallen didn’t think twice when he called out Whittaker.

Gallen urged Whittaker to stop “pricing” himself out as he warned the Australian-New Zealand MMA fighter to get in the boxing ring.

Paul Gallen calls out Rob Whittaker (Getty)

“Rob Whittaker, I watched you a year ago, you had an interview and were asked if you would fight me, you said ‘yeah, I would fight him but he wouldn’t fight me’,” Gallen said after the fight.

“You gave a condescending laugh. I’m here now and I’m happy to meet you in here but stop pricing yourself out of it.

“I got nothing but respect for him. I know him reasonably well but I’m going to beat him

“I’m going to beat him like I did Mark Hunt.

“I’m going to train hard, prepare for it and I’m going to have a good game plan. I’m going to get in there and smash him.”