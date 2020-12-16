Pastor Jamal Bryant Seemingly Responds To ‘RHOP’ Cheating Allegations

Pastor Jamal Bryant, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant, has responded to claims that he has a girlfriend in Atlanta — and that his recently reconciled relationship with Gizelle is just for the cameras.

“When ya’ll were announcing that ya’ll got back together, he told his girlfriend at the time that it was just reality TV and it wasn’t true,” Monique said during part one of the show’s reunion.

Monique claimed that Jamal’s alleged girlfriend reached out to her and sent her screenshots and “pictures of her in his bed and everything else.”

“He’s definitely been talking to another woman and if you’d like to see them I got them in my little receipt book,” Monique said.

“I don’t have any reaction to that,” Gizelle said, looking visibly uncomfortable.

Here is the pastor’s reaction:

Gizelle and Jamal split years ago after he repeatedly cheated on her while they were married, so much so that their three daughters begged their mother not to get back with him on the show.