Pastor Jamal Bryant Seemingly Responds To ‘RHOP’ Cheating Allegations

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Pastor Jamal Bryant, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant, has responded to claims that he has a girlfriend in Atlanta — and that his recently reconciled relationship with Gizelle is just for the cameras.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR